Blue Wahoos Comeback Falls Short Saturday In Ninth-Inning Heartbreak

written by Bill Violona

The bases-loaded pitch exited off Andrew Pintar’s bat faster than it entered across the plate, instantly igniting a ninth-inning roar from Saturday’s capacity crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A second later, however, a collective groan ensued.

Pintar’s rocket line drive was caught by Mississippi Braves shortstop Cal Conley, who then made an easy flip to second base for a game-ending double play in the M-Braves’ 7-5 win against the Blue Wahoos.

The solace for the crowd was fireworks, which soon lit the sky as the traditional post-game Saturday show – this one sponsored by Woodlands Medical Specialists – brought cheers after Pensacola’s disappointing loss.

The game was also designated as Star Wars Night, complete with 18 costumed characters who were part of the large crowd.

The Blue Wahoos rallied from another galaxy after trailing 6-0 in the second inning. They got within a run after chipping away, scoring their fifth run in the seventh inning. The M-Braves, as they have done all week, manufactured an insurance run in the eighth and let their bullpen handle the rest.

Saturday’s loss, coupled by the Biloxi Shuckers’ home win against the Montgomery Biscuits, drops the Blue Wahoos (64-59 overall, 26-29 second half) four games back with 13 games left in a three-team race for a second-half playoff spot.

It’s going to be a tall order from this point. First, the Blue Wahoos will try and split this six-game series with the M-Braves in Sunday’s homestand finale.

The game Saturday began with a thud. Blue Wahoos starter Robby Snelling, making his second home start, had his roughest outing since joining the team as part of a July 30 trade the Miami Marlins made with the San Diego Padres.

Five of the first six batters that Snelling faced all scored. Snelling plunked Conley, the game’s leadoff batter. Second baseman David Fletcher followed with a single. Fletcher is the two-way player who started Thursday’s game throwing his knuckleball.

Both players advanced on a double steal. Conley scored on an infield hit. A run-scoring single followed, then a two-run triple by Cody Milligan, who then scored on an infield groundout.

In the second inning, what could have been a double-play groundout was instead an error, allowing leadoff batter Brandon Parker to advance and score on Fletcher’s single for a 6-0 lead.

But from this point, Snelling settled into a groove and retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced in order.

The Blue Wahoos got back into the game with Paul McIntosh. He blasted a two-run homer in the second, then a solo homer in the seventh inning that made it a one-run game.

An inning earlier, Nathan Martorella hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

In the ninth, trailing by two runs, an opportunity existed when Joe Mack led off with a single. Cody Morissette was hit by a pitch with one out, and Shane Sasaki walked.

M-Braves reliever Jorge Juan was struggling with command. And his pitch to Pintar was hit on the barrel and could have been the game-tying shot. Instead, it became the game-ender.

The Blue Wahoos will try to finish with a split of the series when Patrick Monteverde, who pitched so well in Tuesday’s win, returns for his second start in the second-to-last Sunday home game of the season.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Mississippi Braves vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.