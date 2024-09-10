Bears And Fall: FWC Offers Tips On What To Do – And Not To Do

As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing the annual reminder that our state’s black bears are starting their seasonal increase in activity while in search of food before winter. Following BearWise practices such as securing garbage and removing food attractants can help prevent negative interactions with bears, as well as with other wildlife.

Bears start consuming more calories in the fall to store up fat reserves for the winter, even in Florida when not hibernating as long as they do in colder climates. An adult bear needs to consume approximately 20,000 calories a day during the fall. This seasonal need to increase fat reserves results in more activity from bears while in search of food. When given the opportunity, bears will take advantage of easy meals from things like unsecured trash cans and bird feeders.

“People can make a big difference in preventing conflicts with hungry bears by securing or removing potential food attractants such as garbage or bird seed,” said the FWC’s Bear Management Program Coordinator, Mike Orlando. “When bears can’t find a food source in your yard or neighborhood, they’ll move on.”

Want to be BearWise this fall and help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife? Follow these six BearWise Basics:

1: Never feed or approach bears

Feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people.

It is illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and cause conflicts.

Getting close to a wild animal is dangerous.

2: Secure food and garbage

Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

If not stored in a secured building, modify your existing garbage canto make it more bear-resistant or use a bear-resistant container.

Secure commercial garbage inbear-resistant dumpsters.

Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Pick ripe fruit from trees and bushes and remove fallen fruit from the ground.

3: Remove or secure bird feeders

Remove bird feeders where bears are present.

If bird feeders are left up, only put enough food out for birds to finish eating before dark

Use other options to attract birds, not bears.

4: Never leave pet food outdoors

Feed pets indoors.

If feeding pets outdoors, only put food outside for short time periods and bring in leftover food and dishes after each feeding.

5: Clean and store grills

Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use.

If mobile, store them in a secure shed or garage.

6: Alert neighbors to bear activity

If you see a bear, let your neighbors know.

Share tips on how to avoid conflicts with bears.

Encourage your homeowner’s association or local government to institute bylaws or ordinances to require trash be kept secure.

While black bears generally are not aggressive, they can injure people and pets. Female bears with cubs can be particularly defensive and protective of their offspring. Dogs can trigger defensive behaviors from bears; 60% of incidents where bears injured people in Florida involved dogs. When walking dogs, keep them close to you – preferably on a non-retractable leash – and be aware of your surroundings. Before letting your dog out at night, flip lights on and off and bang on the door to give bears and other wildlife a chance to flee.

As bears increase their movements in search of food this time of year, they also increase the number of roads they cross. For the safety of yourself and bears, remember to slow down when driving, particularly on rural highways at dawn or dusk. Watch for road signage identifying known bear crossing areas.