Baptist Marks One Year In New $650 Million Building, 1350 New Employees

Baptist Hospital is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its new location at Brent Lane and I-110.

The new Baptist Hospital emergency doors opened at 3 a.m. on September 23, 2023, at which time the very first patient arrived. Beginning at 5 a.m., all patients at the E at Moreno Street campus were safely transported to the new Brent Lane location by noon. Completing the historical move was the result of intensive planning and a collaborative effort of 1,100 Baptist team members, multiple area emergency response teams and many community partners.

Baptist said 1,350 new team members, including 400 registered nurses, have been hired since the $650 million hospital opened.

Other facts about the first year at the new campus include more than

728 new job positions added

11,200 surgeries performed

1 million phone calls to Baptist Hospital switchboard and medical practices

323,400 patient meals served

“It has been an incredible year, and we are honored that our community trusts us to care for them and their loved ones,” said Mark Faulkner, president and CEO, Baptist Health Care. “We are proud of our new campus and the level of care it allows us to deliver. We are even more proud of our amazing team members across the organization who continuously provide the best possible care and experience for our patients. I am deeply grateful for each and every one of them and their support and dedication to our patients, each other and our community at large.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.