Authorities Search For Man Wanted For Attacking Woman In Flomaton

Authorities in Alabama and Flomaton and searching for a man that allegedly attacked a woman Tuesday afternoon not far from the state line.

Flomaton Policed Chief Dereck Lowry said 38-year-old Christopher Moody is wanted for on female charges of kidnapping, burglary and assault.

Lowry said a female had pulled to the side of the road near a railroad trestle in the area of Railroad Street and Martin Luther King Drive when Moody approached.

“After she stopped, she cracked her door open and he came out of nowhere,” the police chief said. He said Moodey assaulted the woman and attempted to rob her before fleeing. A K-9 teach responded for a manhunt, but they were hampered by a sudden downpour.

Moody was described as a being a homeless individual from Mobile.

The area of the alleged crime is about 1,200 feet north of the Alabama-Florida state line. The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office also took part in the search for Moody.

Anyone with information on Mooday’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811, their local law enforcement agency or 911.