Atmore Man Arrested After Pursuit Ended With Highway 29 Crash In Molino

An Atmore man was arrested on multiple charges after a pursuit last Saturday night in Molino.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper observed a SUV fleeing from two marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cruisers. FHP confirmed that the deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle which was reported as driving recklessly, driving the wrong way against traffic, and was a possible DUI.

The deputies pulled to the outside lane allowing the trooper to take lead of the pursuit and utilize the PIT maneuver. The SUV the vehicle rotated counter-clockwise into the median and overturned twice, until coming to stop upside down on its roof.

The driver, identified as 34-year old Derek Michael Coleman of Atmore, was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital. After his release, Coleman was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and DUI. He was also cited for having an open container

Coleman remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday afternoon with bond set at $11,000.