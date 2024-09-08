Atmore Man Arrested After Pursuit Ended With Highway 29 Crash In Molino

September 8, 2024

An Atmore man was arrested on multiple charges after a pursuit last Saturday night in Molino.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper observed a SUV fleeing from two marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cruisers. FHP confirmed that the deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle which was reported as driving recklessly, driving the wrong way against traffic, and was a possible DUI.

The deputies pulled to the outside lane allowing the trooper to take lead of the pursuit and utilize the PIT maneuver. The SUV the vehicle rotated counter-clockwise into the median and overturned twice, until coming to stop upside down on its roof.

The driver, identified as 34-year old Derek Michael Coleman of Atmore, was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital. After his release, Coleman was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and DUI. He was also cited for having an open container

Coleman remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday afternoon with bond set at $11,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 