Fire Destroys Large Detached Garage In Cottage Hill For Second Time In Four Years

For the second time in just over four years, fire destroyed a large, detached garage in Cottage Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The fire on Williams Ditch Road east of Handy Road was reported about 3:15 p.m. The first units for Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find the two-car garage fully involved in fire. Firefighters immediately went to work to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

The homeowner tells NorthEscambia.com that radio-controlled car batteries had been placed on chargers in the garage just before the fire. An official determination of the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The garage had been rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire about 8 p.m. on April 27, 2020. Information on the cause of that fire was not available Saturday.

Pictured above and first two photos below Fire rips through a large, detached garage in Cottage Hill Saturday afternoon. Picture bottom photos: The same garage burned in April 2020. NorthEscambia.com and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.