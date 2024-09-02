Local Students Gather For ‘See You At The Pole’

September 26, 2024

Students across the area took part in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning.

Students gathered as school began to pray in the non-denominational event. See You at the Pole is a national student-initiated, student organized, and student-led event. Students prayed for their school, friends, teachers, government, and the nation.

For a photo gallery from Northview High, Byrneville Elementary, and Molino Park Elementary, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

