Local Students Gather For ‘See You At The Pole’

Students across the area took part in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning.

Students gathered as school began to pray in the non-denominational event. See You at the Pole is a national student-initiated, student organized, and student-led event. Students prayed for their school, friends, teachers, government, and the nation.

