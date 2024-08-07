Waterfront Rescue Mission Opening Shelter Program For Homeless Women

The Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola is opening “Hope for Her,” a shelter program dedicated to supporting homeless women in Escambia County.

The facility will provide overnight shelter for up to 49 single women each night, including access to restrooms, showers, clean clothing, laundry services, warm beds, meals, and support from chaplains and other Mission personnel.

“The need for dedicated services for homeless women in Escambia County has never been more urgent,” said Clay Romano, President of Waterfront Rescue Mission. “With ‘Hope for Her,’ we aim to provide the shelter, care, and resources these women desperately need. Most importantly, the women who stay at Waterfront will be safe and secure from the dangers of sleeping on the streets.”

In recent years, the issue of homelessness among women in Escambia County has grown significantly. According to the Florida Council on Homelessness Annual Report, the number of homeless individuals in Escambia County surged by 61% from 2022 to 2023. Women, who make up an average of 29% of the homeless population nationally, are particularly vulnerable due to factors such as economic instability, domestic violence, and the lack of affordable housing.

“This marks a monumental step forward for our community. The opening of the overnight women’s shelter by the Waterfront Rescue Mission is a testament to their unwavering commitment to compassion and service. This shelter is desperately needed, offering safety and support to those who have faced unimaginable challenges. The community is grateful to the Waterfront Rescue Mission for their dedication to making our community a place where

everyone can find hope and refuge,” added. Florida District 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman.