Wahoos Game Suspended Again by More Chattanooga Rain

written by Erik Bremer

Saturday’s plans to finish two games between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts were foiled by rain once again, as Friday’s suspended game was halted after just four at-bats.

After rain and wet grounds forced Friday’s contest to be suspended with the Blue Wahoos trailing 4-2 in the top of the fifth, the game resumed Saturday afternoon under cloudy skies. In the span of four batters, the Blue Wahoos collected RBI singles from Andrew Pintar and Nathan Martorella to claim a 6-4 lead before rain began once more.

The game, not yet official, will be picked up again on Sunday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. CT. A seven-inning contest will follow to conclude the series. As the Blue Wahoos and Lookouts have no more meetings in the 2024 season, one game in the weeklong set will be canceled.