Wahoos Beat M-Braves 7-3

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos picked up right where they left off on Tuesday night, following last week’s offensive outburst in Chattanooga with a 7-3 win over the Mississippi Braves in the opener of a six-game series.

Braves knuckleballer David Fletcher (L, 1-4) wasn’t fooling anyone in his fourth start against the Blue Wahoos in the span of two months. The converted position player surrendered 14 hits and six runs over 5.0 innings while striking out only one batter.

14 of Pensacola’s 16 hits on the night were singles. One notable exception was Jacob Berry’s two-run homer in the second inning, giving the Blue Wahoos a quick 3-0 lead.

Additional RBI singles from Graham Pauley, Cody Morissette and Joe Mack helped provide cushion for Patrick Monteverde (W, 2-2), who allowed three runs, two earned, over 5.1 innings while striking out eight batters.

Mississippi’s only damage came in the second, as an infield error opened the door for an RBI double from Keshawn Ogans and two-run single from Bryson Horne. Monteverde ran into more trouble in the sixth, but Adam Laskey stranded two runners and contributed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief before Matt Pushard shut the door in the ninth.

The Blue Wahoos kept pace behind the first-place Biloxi Shuckers, who won 6-3 in Montgomery to maintain a 3.0-game lead in the South Division with 35 games remaining in the regular season.

The series in Mississippi continues on Wednesday. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT