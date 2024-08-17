Tate Aggies Edge Pine Forest in Jamboree Showdown (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies kicked off 2024 with a hard-fought 10-7 victory over the Pine Forest Eagles in a Friday night jamboree at Pete Gindl Stadium.

Head Coach Brett Summerford credited the win to the team’s unwavering work ethic and preparation. “It’s just hard work. We keep grinding, that’s our mentality,” Summerford said.

For a photo gallery, click here. Look for cheerleader and fan photos in a gallery by Monday.

A short 3-yard touchdown run (pictured top) by senior Carson Secchari put the Aggies up 7-0 early in the half. Summerford praised the Eagles’ strong performance, emphasizing the importance of a quick start. “That’s a really good team,” he said. “We had to come out fast. I just told the guys to keep working.”

“That’s a really, really good team. We jumped out fast,” Summerford said of the Eagles. “That’s what you got to do. I just said keep working.”

The Aggies’ defense also played a crucial role in the victory, effectively containing the Pine Forest offense. However, Summerford cautioned against reading too much into the preseason matchup. “This doesn’t mean anything at the end of the of the night. We’re 0-0. They are 0-0. We just have to keep building and keep getting stronger. So that’s where we are going to go next week on Monday.”

Tate faces a challenging road schedule to start the regular season, with games at Fort Walton Beach, Gulf Breeze, and Pensacola High.

“We get to go on the road and got to fight,” Summerford said.

The Aggies’ home opener will be a homecoming matchup against Milton on September 13.

Friday night’s Jamboree was opened with freshman and junior varsity quarters.

Look for cheerleader and fan photos in a gallery by Monday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.