Project Begins Today To Widen Portions Of Dangerously Narrow Highway 164

A project to widen portions of Highway 164 will begin today, August 19. Work will take place in three phases and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 20.

The $1.25 million project funded by Local Option Sales Tax funds will widen a total of 2.16 total miles of dangerously narrow Highway 164.

Highway 164 has been the scene of several near head-on crashes and sideswipes attributed to the narrow roadway. Some of the roadway has approximately 8-foot travel lanes — not wide enough for large vehicles like a fire engine from the nearby McDavid Fire Station (pictured top).

“I’m excited about the first phase of widening improvements for the most narrow part of Hwy 164,” Commissioner Steven Barry said when funding was approved earlier this year. “I promise it’s not the completion of the project, only the first phase including the worst area, and I will keep working diligently to secure the funds needed for additional widening of Highway 164 and for other roads which need these type improvements as well.”

The Escambia County Commission awarded the $1,254,955.88 project to Panhandle Grading and Paving, which was deemed the lowest, most responsive, and responsible bidder.

According to Escambia County Engineering, the two areas had seven sideswipes and other accidents between May 2018 and May 2023– the highest concentration areas on Highway 164. NorthEscambia.com has covered several other crashes on Highway 164 outside the proposed widening zone — including a fiery two pickup crash last April, and a pickup truck and school bus last year (detailed in photo descriptions below).

Phase A:

Crews will begin widening Highway 164 between Highway 97 and Green Village Road Monday, August 19. This portion of road will be closed to through traffic, but local motorists and school bus traffic will have access to Highway 164. All through traffic will detour from Highway 97, east on Gobbler Road to Green Village Road, then south to Highway 164. Phase A is expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 24.

Phase B:

Crews will begin widening Highway 164 from Green Village Road toward North Highway 99 on Monday August 26. This portion of road will be open to local traffic only. Through traffic will be detoured north on Green Village Road, east on Gobbler Road, then south on Highway 99 to Highway 164. Phase B is expected to be completed by Friday, August 30

Phase C:

Crews will begin widening Highway 164 near North Pine Barren Road Tuesday, September 3. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a flagging operation. Phase C is expected to be completed by Friday, September 20.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.