Police: Century Man Facing Charged After Running From Arranged Drug Deal In Flomaton

August 7, 2024

A Century man is facing drug charges after meeting an undercover cop in Flomaton buy drugs, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Brandon Jackson, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude an officer.

Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said an undercover agent contacted Jackson to arrange to purchase narcotics, and they agreed to meet in Flomaton.

McMann said Jackson fled when police exited their vehicle in uniform. He was taken into custody and was in possession of over five grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale, APD said.

Jackson was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 