Pine Forest Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession of Gun, Drugs

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a convicted felon out on parole on gun and drugs charges after a traffic stop on Pine Forest Road.

About 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, a FHP trooper clocked a copper Dodge Charger traveling 76 mph in a 45 mph zone on Pine Forest Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and reported a strong smell of burnt marijuana from the vehicle.

Oderious Anthony Merritt, 34, was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drugs (meth) with intent to sell, possession of drugs (heroin) with intent to sell, possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. He was also cited for speed and illegal window tint.

FHP said Merritt stated he had a medical marijuana card; however, his actions were not consistent with the conversation. Following the arrival of a second trooper, a thorough investigation of Merritt and vehicle were conducted, leading to the probable cause to search the vehicle.

Troopers reported finding 386 grams of cocaine, 188 grams of heroin, 39 grams of marijuana and three grams of methamphetamine. In addition to the drugs, the driver was discovered to be a convicted felon currently out on parole and was in possession of loaded handgun, FHP said.

Merritt was arrested without incident and booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $60,000.