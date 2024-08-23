Northview High Students Awarded Construction Career Days Scholarships

Northview High School students received 11 of 17 Construction Career Days awarded scholarships.

The scholarships were awarded following the Contraction Career Days last spring.

The students named this week were:

$2,000 Scholarships

Sarah Bailey

Kendal Beasley

Colton Criswell

Carsyn Dortch

Braden Glick

Ava Gurganus

Lauren Stinson

Mandell Smith

$500 Scholarships

Gabriella Burkland

Abbie Hardy

Darrin Leatherberry

The scholarship fund was established to assist high school graduates enrolling in college, trade/vocational education programs, or those entering directly into the workforce.

During Construction Career Days, over 1,300 high school students were treated to an interactive look into the transportation industry during the fourth annual event.

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. Students were also introduced to a multitude of career paths available in the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries, and were able to interact with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), as well as various engineering firms, and contractors looking to hire in the Northwest Florida area.