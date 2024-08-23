Northview High Students Awarded Construction Career Days Scholarships

August 23, 2024

Northview High School students received 11 of 17 Construction Career Days awarded scholarships.

The scholarships were awarded following the Contraction Career Days last spring.

The students named this week were:

$2,000 Scholarships

  • Sarah Bailey
  • Kendal Beasley
  • Colton Criswell
  • Carsyn Dortch
  • Braden Glick
  • Ava Gurganus
  • Lauren Stinson
  • Mandell Smith

$500 Scholarships

  • Gabriella Burkland
  • Abbie Hardy
  • Darrin Leatherberry

The scholarship fund was established to assist high school graduates enrolling in college, trade/vocational education programs, or those entering directly into the workforce.

During Construction Career Days, over 1,300 high school students were treated to an interactive look into the transportation industry during the fourth annual event.

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. Students were also introduced to a multitude of career paths available in the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries, and were able to interact with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), as well as various engineering firms, and contractors looking to hire in the Northwest Florida area.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 