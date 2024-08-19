Most Of Century Without Water For Most Of Sunday Due To Water Main Break

A significant portion of the town of Century was without water for most of Sunday.

A water main break was reported Sunday morning in front of Bondurant Ace Hardware at 8511 North Century Boulevard.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

The town notified NorthEscambia.com about a boil water notice for the entire town about 11 a.m., but providing no other information or updates . That boil water notice remains in effect.

Due to the water main break, the Whataburger restaurant on North Century Boulevard closed for the day.

Sunday night, residents began to report the return of water service. Work at the leak site had ceased by about 9 p.m. The Town of Century did not provide any updates.

Escambia County Fire Rescue put plans in place for a second alarm for any fire call in Century in order to automatically send water tankers form neighboring fire stations, accordioning to Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. However , there were no fires reported during the water outage.

Pictured: Repair to a broken water main Sunday afternoon on North Century Boulevard. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.