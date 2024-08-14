Kids’ Votes Count — Kids Can Vote For Their Fav Literary Character At The Library

August 14, 2024

The 2024 Kids’ Votes Count is underway at West Florida Public Library branches.

The program is designed to help engage kids of all ages in the voting process by encouraging them to exercise their right to vote for their favorite literary character.

Voting polls are open at library branches through August 20, with the results scheduled to be announced August 22.

This year’s candidates for favorite literary character are:

  • Eragon
  • Groot
  • Harry Potter
  • Luffy
  • Pigeon
  • Nancy Drew
  • Amelia Bedlia
  • Pete the Cat
  • Katniss Everdeen

There is also a write-in candidate option. A sample ballot is below.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 