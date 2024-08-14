Kids’ Votes Count — Kids Can Vote For Their Fav Literary Character At The Library
August 14, 2024
The 2024 Kids’ Votes Count is underway at West Florida Public Library branches.
The program is designed to help engage kids of all ages in the voting process by encouraging them to exercise their right to vote for their favorite literary character.
Voting polls are open at library branches through August 20, with the results scheduled to be announced August 22.
This year’s candidates for favorite literary character are:
- Eragon
- Groot
- Harry Potter
- Luffy
- Pigeon
- Nancy Drew
- Amelia Bedlia
- Pete the Cat
- Katniss Everdeen
There is also a write-in candidate option. A sample ballot is below.
