Kids’ Votes Count — Kids Can Vote For Their Fav Literary Character At The Library

The 2024 Kids’ Votes Count is underway at West Florida Public Library branches.

The program is designed to help engage kids of all ages in the voting process by encouraging them to exercise their right to vote for their favorite literary character.

Voting polls are open at library branches through August 20, with the results scheduled to be announced August 22.

This year’s candidates for favorite literary character are:

Eragon

Groot

Harry Potter

Luffy

Pigeon

Nancy Drew

Amelia Bedlia

Pete the Cat

Katniss Everdeen

There is also a write-in candidate option. A sample ballot is below.