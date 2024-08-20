It’s Primary Election Day. Here Are Quick Tips To Know Before Heading To The Polls.

It’s primary election day in Florida with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Here’s the need to know information from Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender.

Florida holds closed primary elections. This means voters will receive a ballot style dependent on their party registration.

Confirm the location of your polling place: It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.

Three polling locations have changed since March. All affected voters were sent a notice of their updated polling location, but for a complete list polling locations, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/where-to-vote.

If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mail soe@escambiavotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.

Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

Be sure to review your sample ballot prior in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to voters, and you can view your sample ballot online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots.

Remember to make only one selection per contest on your ballot. Precinct 30A and 58A voters will each have a contest where more than one selection can be made. Please review your ballot carefully.

Registration books closed on July 22. New registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.

You may not return your completed Vote By Mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you requested a Vote By Mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.

Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., mid-day, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.

Early voting ended Saturday, August 17. If you have not yet voted or did not request a Vote By Mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.

If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.

We will have local results as soon as they are available Tuesday night on NorthEscambia.com, and a wrap-up of local election news on Wednesday morning.