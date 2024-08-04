Hot With More Afternoon Showers And Storms

A heat advisory is in effect again Saturday for a heat index reaching up to 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.