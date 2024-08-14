Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Highway 29 Crash Near Cantonment Post Office

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a rash near the Cantonment Post Office Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Cantonment man was northbound on Highway 29 approaching the post office on his motorcycle.

A seden driven by a 77-year-old Pensacola woman was exiting the post office to go south on Highway 29, troopers said, and the motorcycle collided with the car.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with critical injuries.

Both northbound lanes of Highway 29 were temporarily closed. One northbound lane was reported to be opened by 2:45 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.