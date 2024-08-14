Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Highway 29 Crash Near Cantonment Post Office

August 14, 2024

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a  rash near the Cantonment Post Office Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Cantonment man was northbound on Highway 29 approaching the post office on his motorcycle.

A seden driven by a 77-year-old Pensacola woman was exiting the post office to go south on Highway 29, troopers said, and the motorcycle collided with the car.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with critical injuries.

Both northbound lanes of Highway 29 were temporarily closed. One northbound lane was reported to be opened by 2:45 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 