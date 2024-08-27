Highway 164 Widening Project Ahead of Schedule, Final Phase Begins Today

Escambia County’s ongoing project to widen portions of Highway 164 is progressing rapidly, with the final phase set to begin today, August 27.

The $1.25 million project, funded by Local Option Sales Tax, aims to improve safety along the dangerously narrow roadway by widening 2.16 miles. The first two phases were completed ahead of schedule, widening Highway 164 from Highway 97 to Green Village Road and from Green Village Road toward North Highway 29.

The current phase involves widening the stretch near North Pine Barren Road, which was originally scheduled to start in September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane during construction. The entire project is expected to be completed by September 20.

The need for widening Highway 164 became evident after numerous near-miss accidents and sideswipes. With some sections as narrow as 8 feet, the road has been especially dangerous for larger vehicles, such as fire trucks from the nearby McDavid Fire Station.

Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the project, emphasizing its importance in improving safety and addressing the community’s concerns. He also vowed to continue advocating for additional widening projects along Highway 164 and other local roads.

Panhandle Grading and Paving, the lowest bidder for the project, was awarded the contract by the Escambia County Commission. According to county engineering data, the sections being widened experienced a high concentration of accidents between May 2018 and May 2023.

Pictured: Highway 164 just east of Highway 197 Monday afternoon, August 26. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.