Free Women’s College Soccer Match Saturday Evening At Ashton Brosnaham Park

Women’s college soccer is coming to Ashton Brosnaham Park Athletic Park Saturday evening, and admission is free.

The Louisiana State University and the University of Southern Mississippi women’s soccer teams will play an exhibition match at 7:30 p.m. on the park’s stadium field.

The 2024 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament will return to Escambia County November 3-10. The top 12 SEC women’s soccer teams will compete for their championship at the Ashton Brosnaham.

Pictured: The inaugural Western Gate Collegiate Soccer Showdown featured matchups between the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers with free admission last April at Ashton Brosnaham Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.