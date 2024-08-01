Forest Service Grant To Establish Arboretum At Byrneville Community Park

A Florida Forest Service grant will be used to tree arboretum at the Byrneville Community Park.

Escambia County received a $23,650 Forest Service grant for the project. There will be 43 native trees planted at the park, which is located by the Byrneville Community Center, located at West Highway 4 and Highway 4A.

The project will enhance the public area but provide educational, aesthetic, and environmental benefits to this community, the county said. The park will become a learning tool with educational signage and serve as a local tree arboretum for citizens and students to see and learn about the diverse native tree species in our region and the many benefits provided by our tree canopy.

The Northview High School FFA and other volunteers have committed to assisting with maintenance of the trees.

It is expected that the first trees will be planted in October.

An arboretum is a place where trees or plants are cultivated for scientific or educational purposes.

Pictured: The Byrneville Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.