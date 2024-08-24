Florida Silver Alert Canceled After Missing Escambia County Man Located

August 24, 2024

UPDATE: Charles Gould has been located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued Friday night for a missing Escambia County man.

Charles Carroll Gould, 78, was last seen near Pale Moon Drive in the Perdido area.

He was driving a silver 2024 BMW convertible with Florida tag number N411CG. He may be traveling eastbound on I-10.

He was wearing khaki pants and was carrying a black bag. He is 5’10”, 180 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he made be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under News 

 