Florida Silver Alert Canceled After Missing Escambia County Man Located

UPDATE: Charles Gould has been located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued Friday night for a missing Escambia County man.

Charles Carroll Gould, 78, was last seen near Pale Moon Drive in the Perdido area.

He was driving a silver 2024 BMW convertible with Florida tag number N411CG. He may be traveling eastbound on I-10.

He was wearing khaki pants and was carrying a black bag. He is 5’10”, 180 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he made be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or 911.