Firefighters Learn Water Supply Tactics, Even Without A Hydrant Nearby

Escambia County Fire Rescue (ECFR) crews from Molino, Beulah, and Myrtle Grove recently participated in a joint training exercise focused on water supply and drafting operations.

Drafting operations are essential when firefighters need to source water from static sources like lakes, streams, or dry hydrants. These techniques are crucial, especially in rural areas where fire hydrants may be limited or nonexistent.

During the training, firefighters utilized trucks and a large “drop tank” to transport and supply water to the scene of a fire. This capability is essential for ensuring a continuous water supply, even in challenging conditions, ECFR said.

ECFR said the training is critical, especially when responding to fires where a fire hydrant is unavailable. These operations are common in rural areas but may occasionally occur in urban areas of the county.

The training exercise was held at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.