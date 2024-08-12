FHP: Race Car Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Condition Before Crashing At Southern Raceway

August 12, 2024

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that a medical emergency led to a fatal crash at Southern Raceway in Milton.

The race car driver was identified as 33-year-old James Fox of DeFuniak Springs. He passed away after being flown from the dirt track to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

FHP said the one-scene fire chief stated that Fox had a medical emergency while racing on the track and crashed into a concrete barrier wall and fence which surrounded the track. The fire chief told troopers Fox was still “having a medical episode” while he was being extricated by emergency personnel.

Submitted photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 