Escambia Tax Preparer Sentenced To Federal Prison For Preparing False Tax Returns

An Escambia County tax preparer has been sentenced to 26 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to charges of preparing false tax returns.

Between 2015 and 2019, Jean-Pierre, owner of WJP Financial Services, LLC., a tax preparation business in Pensacola, prepared and filed approximately 1,949 false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service for various clients. Jean-Pierre falsely represented the taxpayers’ income, deductions, credits, and the refund due, to steal funds from the American taxpayers for his gain.

Jean-Pierre’s prison sentence will be followed by 1 year of supervised release and he was ordered to pay $830,840.00 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

“The United States and its citizens rely on the payment of taxes to defend our country and maintain its operations,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Efforts to steal from hardworking American taxpayers – here by a corrupt tax preparer – will result in swift and significant sanctions.”

“Clients place special trust in their tax preparers, who have a duty to prepare their clients’ returns accurately and in compliance with the law,” said Ronald A. Loecker, Special Agent in Charge of IRS CI’s Tampa Field Office. “Mr. Jean-Pierre is now paying the price for violating that trust for his own personal gain. This sentencing should serve as a warning to those tax preparers who choose to line their own pockets rather than do what’s best for their clients.”

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey M. Tharp.