Escambia Tax Collector Issues First Authenticated License Plate To North Escambia Classic Vehicle

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office has issued the first authenticated license plate to a local owner of a classic automobile. The authenticated license plate was issued to North Escambia resident, Joshua Ward for his 1963 Chevrolet pickup truck, marking a new option in classic car vehicle registration.

“I’m still working on the truck, but I am happy to get it running and legally registered,” Ward said. “My father gave me this plate a few years ago and I love how it looks now that is attached.”

Authenticated license plates may be issued to any vehicle manufactured in 1975 or earlier. The license plate must be the same year as the model year of the car or truck. The license plate will be approved for use if it is still legible for law enforcement purposes. Authenticated license plates may only be issued to cars, motorcycles, and pickups weighing 5,000 pounds or less. The tax collector reviews the colors, condition, and legibility of each plate to “authenticate” the plate for use on the roads.

Previously, authenticated license plates in Florida were issued exclusively by the state, a process that was occasionally hampered by issues such as delays and lost plates in transit. The transition to county-level issuance aims to rectify these problems and enhance the efficiency and security of the registration process. The new process allows counties to issue authenticated plates, promising a smoother experience for residents and improving overall service quality.

“We are thrilled to have issued the first authenticated license plate to an Escambia resident,” said Escambia County Tax Collector, Scott Lunsford. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to enhancing public service and streamlining processes for our community. By handling plate issuance at the county level, we can better serve our residents and ensure that their experience is as efficient and secure as possible.”

Residents of Escambia County are encouraged to visit the Tax Collector’s website to learn more about the new process and how it may benefit them.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.