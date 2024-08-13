Escambia Superintendent Says First Day Of School Was Good, Sets High Expectations For Year

Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard started his day before sunrise Monday, and was still going in he late evening, visiting schools across the county on the first day of school.

Leonard said he has three big goals for the district this year, and he is excited to see students strive to achieve their best.

“I’m really excited about the 24-25 school year. We have high expectations for our students,” he said. “If you have high expectations to these young people, I believe they are going to step up and do the things that are necessary for them to be successful in school.”"

The first day was not without a few issues, mostly transportation logistic issues, as is always the case on the first day of school when about 35,000 students return to class.

“We’ve had a good first day,” Leonard said. “There have been a few hiccups here and there, but nothing that’s not unexpected or certainly not anything we can’t overcome.”