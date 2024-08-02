Escambia County Pays $3.5 Million To Settle Federal Medicare Fraud Lawsuit

Escambia County has paid $3.5 million to resolve federal allegations that the county violated the False Claims Act by falsely billing government healthcare programs for emergency medical services and transportation.

The settlement resolves claims against Escambia County arising from ambulance and emergency medical technicians lacking the requisite certifications who then provided healthcare services via emergency medical services and transportation with Escambia County EMS during the period of January 1, 2013 through December 31, 2020.

“This settlement with Escambia County demonstrates our commitment to protect federal health care funds and to hold providers accountable for fraudulent billing especially when it impacts the safety and well-being of our citizens,” said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “Our office will continue to uphold the integrity of taxpayer-funded programs and vigorously pursue health care providers that defraud the government.”

The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by Dr. Rayme Edler. Under those provisions, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery.

This civil settlement agreement is not an admission of any liability by Escambia County, nor a concession by the United States that its claims were not well-founded.

Assistant United States Attorneys Mary Ann Couch and Marie Moyle represented the United States in this matte

NorthEscambia.com file photo.