EREC Walnut Hill Office Closed For Renovations

The Escambia River Electric Cooperative Walnut Hill Office is temporarily closed for renovations.

Members can visit the cooperative’s Jay office for water or electric services, or call (850) 675-4521. Online bill pay is also available.

For postal services, all mail and packages can be picked up from the McDavid Post Office.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.