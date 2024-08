Debby Moves To Landfall As Hurricane In Florida’s Big Bend

Debby strengthened into a hurricane Sunday night as it moved across the Gulf on the way to a landfall in the Big Bend area of Floria

Debbie was bringing a foot or more of rain to parts of north Florida.

There are no local impacts expected in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties, other than a high risk of risk currents and increased swells this week.

