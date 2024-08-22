David Dean Morgan

David Dean Morgan, 60, of Century, Fl, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024… David was a meter reader for the Century Water Department.

Our hearts are saddened by the loss of such a sweet soul. Dave brought so much joy to our hearts. He loved everyday of his life, spending time with family members and friends. He loved his dog Gunny, watching ballgames on tv, and enjoying times together with his longtime friend, Cindy. He and his dad loved the joy of riding motorcycles and spending time together. He gave his mother great joy by talking to her about the good old days. Dave loved growing up with his brother, Chris, and sister Karen. All three of them were close and enjoyed spending time together. There is so much more to express about Dave, but it would take pages to talk about spending time with all his family including his Granny Morgan whom he dearly loved. His Uncles, Aunts, cousins and nieces. There will be an empty seat with his absence, but we will all remember the love and joy that he gave to all of us.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Morgan. Survivors include his mother, Helen Morgan; Brother, Chris Morgan; sister, Karen (Darren) Mathis; four nieces and a host of friends.

His family would like to express thanks everyone for being there for David, and the happiness you brought into his life. Thank you from our hearts for your love and prayers and may you all be blessed as well. Thanks to the Century Water Department for giving him the opportunity to work with them.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Jay Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bobby Carnley officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until service time.