Dad Of Parkland School Shooting Victim Shares Safety Message With Escambia Schools

School safety advocate Max Schachter visited Escambia County Friday and shared the story of losing his son in the Parkland school shooting.

Schachter’s 14-year old son Alex was one o the first victims of the February 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Miami metropolitan area city of Parkland. The shooting killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

He told of his grief and anger, and his subsequent mission to seek accountability and reform for school safety in Florida and nationwide.

“When I sent Alex off to school, I had no idea that he was going to school with a violent, violent individual,”Schachter said. “Parents want to know, they have a right to know what’s happening when they drop their child off at school.”

“You have to prioritize school safety over education, because you can’t teach dead kids,” he said. “This is the most important issue facing schools around the country is school safety.”

District staff, administrators, and campus security officers sat mesmerized as Max told his story and took questions along the way.

While there is still work to do, we are proud of what we’ve accomplished in Escambia County, and could not do it without valuable partnerships with the Escambia County Sherriff’s Office and the Pensacola Police Department,” the district said in a statement. “We’d also like to thank our students and their families for their patience and understanding as we’ve tightened security measures over the past few years. We like convenience and absolutely must have secure campuses, and sometimes the two are at odds. We’ll take safety over convenience every time”