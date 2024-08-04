Community Health Northwest Florida Celebrates National Health Center Week 2024

Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 Community Health Centers.

National Health Center Week (Aug. 4-10) is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of Community Health Center staff, board members, and supporters who make it possible to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare services to more than 31.5 million patients across nearly 15,000 communities annually.

Community Health Northwest Florida is proud to be a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that improves the health and well-being of individuals by providing high quality, cost-effective, comprehensive health care services. As an FQHC, our mission is to provide a full range of health and wellness services to all who walk through our doors.

This year’s National Health Center Week theme, “Powering Communities Through Caring Connections,” focuses on empowering communities by connecting them with health centers and elected officials from all levels of government.

Since 1992, Community Health Northwest Florida (formerly Escambia Community Clinics) has served as a medical home for those most in need in our community. Today, we have grown from a small outpatient primary care clinic to 20 multi-service locations and pharmacies, providing access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare to more than 53,000 people throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Community Health Centers serve as a beacon of strength, service, and care in their communities. In moments of pain and loss, they offer support and love. In moments of triumph, they offer hope and a vision for the future.

With a mission to make high-quality, affordable care available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status, Health Centers save lives on the front lines of our community’s most pressing public health challenges.

“Community Health Northwest Florida is a critical piece of the healthcare systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for those who are medically vulnerable,” says Chandra Smiley, Chief Executive Officer. “In honor of National Health Center Week, we are grateful to be able to make a difference and ensure that everyone has access to the care and support they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

Follow Community Health Northwest Florida’s social media as we celebrate National Health Center Week and spread awareness about the importance of community health centers.

In North Escambia, Community Health operates locations at:

Cantonment Pediatrics

470 South Highway 29 Unit B, Cantonment, FL 32533 (850) 780-0111

Dental Care

Pediatric Care

Virtual Behavioral Health Counseling

Virtual Psychiatry

Century Adult and Family Care

6021 Industrial Blvd. (850) 724-4064

Departments: Dental – (850) 724.4064 Option 2

Adult & Family Care

Dental Care

Lab Services

Virtual Behavioral Health Counseling

Virtual Psychiatry

Century Pediatrics

501 Church Street (850) 724-4054

Pediatric Care

Virtual Behavioral Health Counseling

Virtual Psychiatry

For more information, other locations or to make an appointment, click or tap here.