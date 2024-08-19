Cold Front Brings Drier Air, Overnight Lows In The 60s

By Wednesday, overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.