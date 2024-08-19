Cold Front Brings Drier Air, Overnight Lows In The 60s
August 19, 2024
By Wednesday, overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Comments