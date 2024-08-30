Century Correctional Inmate Gets Life For 2021 Fatal Stabbing Of Another Inmate

August 30, 2024

A Century Correctional Institution inmate has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing another inmate in 2021.

Alex Vega, 26, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury on Thursday. Circuit Court Judge Coleman Robinson subsequently imposed the life sentence.

The incident occurred on September 15, 2021, when Vega used a homemade weapon to attack and kill a fellow inmate at the correctional facility. At the time, Vega was already serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder and other charges stemming from a 2018 Miami-Dade conviction in a 2015 case.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted the investigation, and Assistant State Attorney Alvin “Trey” Myers prosecuted the case on behalf of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 