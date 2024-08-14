Cantonment, Century Lodges Support Local Bratt, Byrneville, Jim Allen Elementaries

Local Masonic Lodges were able to show their continued support of local schools last week.

Century Lodge No. 213 “adopted” Byrneville Elementary School by supplying supplies for the students. They also provided supplies to students at Bratt Elementary School.

Cantonment Lodge No. 322 provided a BBQ lunch for the teachers and staff of Jim Allen Elementary School.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.