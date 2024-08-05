Blue Wahoos Sweep Sunday Pair At Chattanooga

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (56-44) finished off a rain-marred week in Chattanooga versus the Lookouts (31-69) with a pair of wins on Sunday to close out an abbreviated five-game series.

In the day’s first game, the Wahoos completed a victory in a game that began Friday, continued Saturday, and concluded on Sunday. The action picked up with two outs in the top of the fifth and the Wahoos leading 6-4. Three combined fifth-inning RBIs from center fielder Andrew Pintar and first baseman Nathan Martorella (collected before Saturday’s weather postponement) proved to be the difference in the game. On Sunday, neither team scored throughout the game’s remaining innings. Pensacola lefthander Justin King (W, 2-0) pitched the fifth and sixth en route to a winning decision, while lefthander Dale Stanavich (SV, 1) finished out the ninth for his first professional Double-A save in a 6-4 Wahoos win.

Game 2 proved to be similarly hard-fought. New Pensacola lefthander Robby Snelling took the mound for his Blue Wahoos debut following his recent arrival via trade and impressed (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 7 K), but ultimately took a no-decision. The Wahoos broke through in the second inning on a solo home run from designated hitter Nathan Martorella, but the Lookouts tied the game 1-1 in the third on an RBI infield single from designated hitter Francisco Urbaez that deflected off of Snelling.

The game stayed tied 1-1 into the sixth when Pensacola jumped back ahead. With the bases loaded and two outs, left fielder Jakob Marsee hit a check-swing ground ball that snuck into left field for a base hit, scoring center fielder Andrew Pintar and Martorella. In the bottom of the sixth, the Lookouts struck back against Wahoos lefthander Chandler Jozwiak, who allowed a two-run, game-tying home run to Chattanooga third baseman Nick Northcut.

Neither team scored in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings. In the top of the eighth and two outs, Pensacola shortstop Jared Serna stood in against Lookouts righthander Patrick Weigel (L, 0-1) with a runner at second and capped an extraordinary first week in Double-A (10-for-21, .476 AVG, five doubles, eight RBIs) with an RBI go-ahead double that put the Wahoos ahead 4-3. In the bottom of the eighth, righthander Tyler Eckberg (SV, 1) closed out the game and series without issue, notching his first career Double-A save. Recently-promoted Pensacola righthander Nigel Belgrave (W, 1-0) earned the victory after a scoreless seventh inning. The win gave the Wahoos four victories in five games over Chattanooga on the week.

The Wahoos continue their two-week road trip when they travel to Pearl, Mississippi to begin a six-game set against the Mississippi Braves. First pitch on Tuesday, August 6 from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.