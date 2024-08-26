Beulah Man That Was Charged With 20 Child Porn Counts Released On Bond

A 50-year-old man arrested last month by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on 20 felony child porn counts has been released from jail on bond.

Charles “Billy” Danielson was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

According to court records, Danielson was released from the Escambia County Jail after posting a $210,000 bond and pleading not guilty.

Danielson has also filed a motion to remove a GPS monitoring requirement from his bond conditions.

FDLE said the investigation began in February after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media user uploading images of child pornography.

On July 10, agents served a search warrant at Danielson’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices for examination. Agents said they found numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of male and female children, some as young as infants and toddlers.

Danielson is due back in court in late November with trial currently set for December.