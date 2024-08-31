Beulah Man Charged With 20 Child Porn Counts Can Remove GPS Monitor On Bond, Judge Rules

A 50-year-old man arrested last month by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on 20 felony child porn counts will remain free on bond and will be allowed to remove his GPS monitor, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Charles “Billy” Danielson was charged July 10 with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

According to court records, Danielson was released from the Escambia County Jail after posting a $210,000 bond and pleading not guilty.

Danielson filed a motion to remove a GPS monitoring requirement from his bond conditions.

Prosecutors did not object to the GPS monitor being removed, and Judge John Simon granted the motion Wednesday. However, Simon additional condition to the bond.

Danielson “must move back to the state of FL by Oct 1st”, according to court documents. A previous pretrial release agreement restricted him to remaining within 100 miles of his residence, but die not directly address leaving the state.

FDLE said the investigation began in February after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media user uploading images of child pornography.

On July 10, agents served a search warrant at Danielson’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices for examination. Agents said they found numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of male and female children, some as young as infants and toddlers.

Danielson is due back in court in late November with trial currently set for December.