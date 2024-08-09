Barbara Josephine Roese

Barbara Josephine Roese, 87, of Pace, Florida passed away on August 4, 2024 surrounded by family and close friends. Barbara was born in Blountstown, Florida to Addie and WM Bond on May 29, 1937. She grew up in Port Saint Joe with her grandparents, Benjamin Franklin Hunt and Kate Pace Hunt. She married George Paul Roese Jr. on March 31, 1962. She loved her work in Pensacola with Wilson Meat Company and Haber Produce Company while also raising six children. Throughout their life, Barbara and her husband, George, were active in contributing to their community through personal sacrifices and environmental actions. She (and George) enjoyed camping at Fort Pickens, fishing, (salt and freshwater), playing cards and games, traveling the United Stateswith her best friends, reading, and “rock-climbing” in Biloxi. Much of this time was spent with their lifelong friends, Don and Voncile

Hudson.

Barbara was devoted to her six kids. She was an awesome, fun-loving, dependable, compassionate, and protective mother, wife, and friend. She, like George, had room in her heart for everyone. Barbara is preceded in death by her late husband George, her grandparents, her mother and father, her sister Kathryn Dearing Maguire, her brother John Dearing, and her daughter Deborah Diane Vann.

Barbara is survived by her five children: George P. Roese, Marcus Wayne Roese, Patty Marie Roese, Crista Lee Roese, Cathy Roese Griffith; 9 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren; and extended family, The Hudson’s.

Barbara’s family wishes to extend their sincere heart-felt thanks to Dr. Navas and his staff at the Medical Center Clinic-West Florida Hospital, her caretakers and friends (Sharon Arsenault and April Strausser), Dr. Bailey and Brent Browning from West Florida Hospital ER, and Lisa, Mom’s nurse with Vitas Hospice at WFH who was with us and said, “Mom has finished her journey.”

Her husband George passed away July 23, 2020. Due to Covid, no memorial was held.

The Roese family would like to welcome friends and family to a memorial and celebration of life for both George and Barbara Roese. It will be held at Woodbine Baptist Church, 4912 Woodbine Road, Pace, FL 32571 on Saturday, September 14, at 11:00.

2 Timothy 4:7

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”