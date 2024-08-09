Atmore Man Charged With 2018 Robbery, Attempted Robbery In Escambia, Florida

An Atmore man has been charged with the May 2018 robbery of a dollar store and attempted robbery of a grocery store in Escambia County, Florida.

Randy Eugene Weeks, 35, was arrested this week on outstanding warrants for robbery and attempted robbery He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $40,000.

Weeks when into the Dollar General at 4923 Lillian Highway and asked to cash a check. When the store declined to chase the check, Weeks told the clerk that he was robbing the store, according to arrest report. The clerk removed the cash drawer, and Weeks removed the cash from the drawer, the report states.

The clerk said Weeks did not display a weapon during the robbery, but he did place his hands into his pocket before stating, “Don’t make the wrong move, you’ll lose your life.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said DNA from a cigarette left behind after the Dollar General robbery was used by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to positively identify Weeks.

About 20 minutes later, Weeks attempted to rob a nearby Grocery Advantage at 4320 Lillian Highway, according to the ECSO.

Weeks told the clerk “Give me all of the money in the register” before brandishing an open pocketknife, the report states, and the clerk refused. Deputies said Weeks laughed and said he was playing, put the knife back in his pocket, paid for the items and left the store.

A tip later led to Weeks being identified as the suspect in both incidents, and arrest warrants were issued.