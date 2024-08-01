Atmore Couple Charged After Children Allegedly Found Living In Squalor Alongside Drugs

An Atmore couple was charged with the chemical endangerment of a child and multiple drug offenses after police reportedly found children living in squalor with drugs nearby.

Nikki Presley, 24, and her husband, 37-year-old Corderela Dirden were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Escambia County Detention Center without bond.

The arrests came after the Atmore Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Jacks Springs Road. When the officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a male and a female in the front yard who claimed they weren’t involved in a disturbance.

After checking their identifications, officers discovered that 50-year-old Lori Nelson had an active felony warrant for failure to appear in a possession of dangerous drugs case with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson was detained as officers continued to investigate.

Officers contacted Presley has she exited the residence. She informed police that they could go inside where Dirden was. Dirden had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from APD.

“While looking for Dirden, the officers found three children under 4 years of age asleep in a bedroom and in the living room with drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in close proximity. Dirden was located and was

placed under arrest in reference to the active misdemeanor warrants,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “The officers also observed the residence was infested with roaches and other insects. The floor was littered

with dirty diapers, food, feces, and other waste. The Department of Human Resources was contacted, and the children were turned over to a family member.”

Nelson was turned over to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.