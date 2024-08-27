Ascend Cares Donates $3K To Buy Thermal Imaging Cameras For Molino Fire Station

August 27, 2024

The Ascends Cares Foundation made a significant contribution to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Monday, the foundation presented a check for $3,078 at the Molino Fire Station, which will be used to purchase two FLIR K2 thermal imaging cameras for the fire station.

Robby Suggs, the fire chief for Ascend Performance Materials Fire Department in Cantonment, represented the Ascends Cares Foundation at the presentation. Suggs, who also serves as a part-time firefighter with ECFR, emphasized the importance of these cameras for enhancing fire safety and rescue operations.

Thermal imaging cameras are designed to detect and measure heat energy, also known as infrared radiation. This technology allows the camera to “see” heat, even in conditions where visible light is limited or absent. Firefighters can use these cameras to locate hidden hotspots, such as a fire inside a wall or overheated electrical components. . In search and rescue operations, the thermal imaging cameras can be used to location people that are lost, trapped in a collapse of that may have been ejected from a motor vehicle crash.

