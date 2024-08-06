Amateur Radio Operators In Escambia County Provide Assistance During Hurricane Debby

As Hurricane Debby impacted the Big Bend area of Florida Monday, the Five Flags Amateur Radio Association stood by ready to offer emergency communication services from the Escambia County Public Safety facility on W Street.

The group maintained constant with other emergency ham operators in Tallahassee and Jacksonville. Ham operators have the distinct ability to establish emergency communications without outside assistance.

Escambia County said their role is crucial during an emergency response due to their abilities to maintain constant communication when other services are lost.

The team planned to remain on-air until assistance was no longer needed.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.