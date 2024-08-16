Alvin Glenn Myrick

Alvin Glenn Myrick, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on August 9, 2024, at the age of 62. He graduated from Tate High School, Class of 1980. Alvin was known for his kind heart and the love he shared with everyone he met. After graduation, Alvin worked at Westinghouse and later moved to Armstrong World Industries. He had a long and fulfilling career as an industrial mechanic until his retirement in 2021. His work ethic and dedication were well respected by all who knew him. Anyone who knew Alvin knew his passion for his cow farm, where he could often be found riding his Kawasaki Mule, ensuring the cows were safe, the fences were intact, and everything was running smoothly. His love for the outdoors was evident in the joy he found in camping, fishing, and hunting, some of which led to organizing fish fries for family and friends. However, no matter how busy he was, he always found time to drink coffee with his mom, cherishing those shared moments. Alvin was the ultimate family man, incredibly proud of both his children and grandchildren. You could always find him riding around the farm with his wife or one of the kids. Every school afternoon, he picked up Harper and Madi from the bus stop. He constantly roamed the 40 acres, finding chores for him and his son to complete and adding them to the “never-ending list” they joked about. He was a constant presence at the “Broken M Farm,” which he shared with his children, grandchildren, mother, and cousins. Another of Alvin’s favorites was Alabama football. He shared games with his dad, brother, and uncles, and passed that love on to his children. He always stood ready to cheer with a “ROLL TIDE.” He took immense pride in supporting his grandson, watching him play as an NWE Chief, an Ernest Ward Eagle, and eagerly looked forward to seeing him shine on Friday nights as a Northview Chief. He even went to NWE to support his granddaughter’s cheerleading (though we all knew he was really watching the game). Alvin was proud of his son coaching under the Friday night lights at Northview High School. He was always willing to help in any way with the upkeep and maintenance of the sports programs. He will be missed for his generous spirit. Those who knew Alvin were more than just friends; they became family.

Alvin is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Jan Clayton Myrick; his two children, Monica (Ryan) Scully and Robert (Brittany) Myrick; four grandchildren, Tucker and Harper Scully, Madi and Alli Myrick; his mother, Sheila Myrick; his mother-in-law, Rachel Clayton; his sister, Sharon (Ricky) McCrory; his sister-in-law, Terri Myrick; and his brother-in-law, Stan (Kimberly) Clayton. Alvin also leaves behind a multitude of cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as friends who became family over the years.

Alvin was preceded in death by his father, Horace Myrick, and his brother, Doug Myrick.

Alvin will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Whether you worked with him, coached with him, befriended him, or were lucky enough to be related to him, you knew the impact he made on your life. He will be remembered most for his genuine ability to befriend everyone he met and for the unwavering loyalty he showed his friends. His legacy of love, hard work, and devotion to his family and friends will live on in the hearts of those who loved him