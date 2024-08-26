AAA: Labor Day Gas Prices Could Be the Lowest in Three Years

Florida gas prices averaged $3.29 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average price in two months.

Escambia County’s average per gallon stands at $3.06.

The state average jumped 8 cents early last week, then reversed course, declining 9 cents by the weekend. One Cantonment station was the cheapest in North Escambia at $2.76 per gallon Sunday night. In Pensacola, the lowest price was $2.76 on Pensacola Boulevard, Airport Boulevard and Nine Mile Road.

“Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Floridians planning to hit the road for Labor Day weekend are likely to find the lowest gas prices for the holiday weekend in three years.”

Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 during the 2022 holiday weekend. The state average was $3.02 per gallon on Labor Day weekend 2021.