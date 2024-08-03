Steve Stroberger Win District 1 Commission Seat, Ousting Jeff Bergosh

August 21, 2024

Steve Stroberger has won the Escambia County Commission District 1 seat, ousting incumbent Jeff Bergosh.

In a three-way race, Stroberger received 4,793 votes (54%). Bergosh had 3,260 votes (37%), while Jesse Casey received 795 (9%).

“This wasn’t the result I expected, nor is it the one I anticipated, but the District 1 voters have spoken and they have elected new leadership to take this district in a new direction, Bergosh said. “I will work with the new commissioner elect over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition in November. I’ll be taking tonight with my family and will have no more comment on this election this evening. I’ve already called and have spoken personally to Mr. Stroberger to congratulate him on his victory.”

Stroberger is a retired Navy office and marine. He worked in the private sector primarily in the aerospace and defense industries.

Bergosh has served on the Escambia County Commission since 2016, following 10 years on the Escambia County School Board.

Comments

6 Responses to “Steve Stroberger Win District 1 Commission Seat, Ousting Jeff Bergosh”

  1. JJ on August 21st, 2024 12:34 am

    Bergosh likely lost due to all theapartments,condos and strip malls put up on 9 mile and Pine Forest thru his votes, YET NOTHING DONE ON PINE FOREST ROADNORTH OF I-10.
    COME November , i will vote against any current county
    Official running.

  2. Vivi on August 21st, 2024 12:15 am

    Score 1 for term limits! We need to move beyond political dynasties in this county.

  3. Frank on August 20th, 2024 11:29 pm

    Santa Rosa as well is cleaning house.

  4. Oversight on August 20th, 2024 11:11 pm

    Now for district 5.

  5. Olin Schultz on August 20th, 2024 10:24 pm

    Hallelujah hallelujah! Time for an honest change!!

  6. Me on August 20th, 2024 10:00 pm

    Oh my gosh it happened





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 