Steve Stroberger Win District 1 Commission Seat, Ousting Jeff Bergosh

Steve Stroberger has won the Escambia County Commission District 1 seat, ousting incumbent Jeff Bergosh.

In a three-way race, Stroberger received 4,793 votes (54%). Bergosh had 3,260 votes (37%), while Jesse Casey received 795 (9%).

“This wasn’t the result I expected, nor is it the one I anticipated, but the District 1 voters have spoken and they have elected new leadership to take this district in a new direction, Bergosh said. “I will work with the new commissioner elect over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition in November. I’ll be taking tonight with my family and will have no more comment on this election this evening. I’ve already called and have spoken personally to Mr. Stroberger to congratulate him on his victory.”

Stroberger is a retired Navy office and marine. He worked in the private sector primarily in the aerospace and defense industries.

Bergosh has served on the Escambia County Commission since 2016, following 10 years on the Escambia County School Board.