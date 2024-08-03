Escambia County Worker Injured When Tractor Overturns In Cantonment

August 13, 2024

An Escambia County Road Department worker was transported to area hospital after his tractor overturned in Cantonment Tuesday afternoon.

The worker was cutting grass in county-owned retention pond on Plata Canada Drive off Tate Road when the tractor slipped and overturned in a soft, muddy area just before 1 p.m.

He was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation., according to a county spokesperson.

His injuries did not appear serious.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia County Worker Injured When Tractor Overturns In Cantonment”

  1. BGH2 on August 13th, 2024 5:59 pm

    I just hope he had his seat belt on…I know on those types of equipment there’s no “headache rack” on it to protect the driver but that seat belt will save your life…I know that as fact.





