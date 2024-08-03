Escambia County Worker Injured When Tractor Overturns In Cantonment

An Escambia County Road Department worker was transported to area hospital after his tractor overturned in Cantonment Tuesday afternoon.

The worker was cutting grass in county-owned retention pond on Plata Canada Drive off Tate Road when the tractor slipped and overturned in a soft, muddy area just before 1 p.m.

He was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation., according to a county spokesperson.

His injuries did not appear serious.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.